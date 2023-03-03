Advisories/Warnings Issued for Our Region

High Wind Warning until 10 a.m. Saturday for northwest Pocahontas County.

until 10 a.m. Saturday for northwest Pocahontas County. High Wind Warning from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for western Greenbrier County

from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for western Greenbrier County Wind Advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday for McDowell County

until 7 a.m. Saturday for McDowell County Wind Advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday for Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties

until 10 a.m. Saturday for Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for northwest Pocahontas County.

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for northwest Pocahontas County. Wind Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday for Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Webster counties.

Wind Advisories are issued usually for wind gusts expected to peak at up to 50 mph, while High Wind Warnings are issued for peak wind gusts estimated to be even stronger than 50 mph.

Though we are not expecting widespread severe weather in our region Friday afternoon into the early evening hours, some storms along this squall line will be capable of causing damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, given an extreme amount of wind shear expected in the atmosphere (changing direction of wind with height in the atmosphere).

The threat for rotating thunderstorms will thankfully be low thanks to very little instability, or ‘juice’ available in the atmosphere. If we were to see more sunshine, our area would be more at risk for storms of this kind of magnitude, but thankfully that does not look the case. However, with that being said, do not underestimate the risk for damaging wind gusts – even without storms in the area, wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible, which alone will likely cause a few scattered power outages in our region.

Our threat for severe weather will end by 8 p.m. Friday, as our strong cold front will push its way east and out of the region into central Virginia. Once this happens, we’re set up for a decent weekend here across the two Virginias!

Saturday keeps a couple of sprinkles and mountain flurries in the picture around dawn, but we’ll see clouds begin to break through the morning into the afternoon. It will be much cooler, with highs dipping back to near normal, with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s.

Sunday brings the mostly sunny skies back into the picture, with a Canadian high-pressure system heading from the west. The high-pressure system will begin to shift east during the afternoon, allowing a southerly flow return, which in turn will allow temperatures to warm up! We’ll see highs in the middle 50s.

Monday is warmer with high pressure moving down off the Carolina coast. We will see plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures sprouting back up into the middle to upper 60s, as we begin our first full work week of March on a very warm note – we will not end that way!

Tuesday looks to bring a few showers back into the picture, with a weak area of low pressure likely nearby. There looks to be plenty of dry time at this point, with highs in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

Wednesday is trending drier at this point, but it’s cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. An area of low pressure will approach the region by the evening, which could bring showers overnight into Thursday.

Thursday does look wet at times at this point, especially early, with highs in the middle 40s with that pesky area of low pressure hanging around.

Looking ahead, we’ve got one small window of colder weather lurking for the following weekend during the span of March 9th to March 13th, where we could see below average conditions. Aside from that, we’re looking at average to above average temperatures once again both before and on the other side of that window – so the overall chances for any meaningful snow between now and the official end of winter is not looking great at this point. However, with that being said, a few flurries can’t be ruled out during this timetable, but again no major snows look to be heading toward our region – it could be bad news for our daffodils and other spring blooms though!

Don’t forget that spring fire season! Burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TONIGHT

Very breezy, scattered showers – snow showers over the mountains! Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warmer again! Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Trending drier with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

A few showers possible still yet. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

A few snow showers possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Snow flurries possible once again. Highs around freezing.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns but still chilly. Highs around 40.