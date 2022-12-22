BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some extreme cold weather is expected to hit us this weekend, along with anticipated high winds.

Winds up to 50 miles per hour are expected, which can be dangerous for large vehicles like 18-wheelers and RVs.

The vehicles most susceptible to the winds are those with little to no weight in their trailers.

So for someone like Tony Lyles, a traveler driving an RV through the area, slow and steady wins the race.

“Best way for us to deal with it in the RV is slow and steady,” said Lyles. “Try not to pass anybody. You got to be really careful in this when trucks pass you. Big 18-wheelers will kind of jerk the RV a little bit so you got to be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on.”

If you are driving this weekend and there are high winds, remember to keep your distance and be mindful of truckers and RVs if they are moving slowly so as not to get blown over.