HINTON, WV (WVNS) — While the Autumn Colors Express was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, dates have already been announced for 2021.

The Rail Excursion Management Co. announced Monday, August 17, 2020 the 2021 Autumn Colors Express is scheduled for October 21-24, 2021 from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton.

Tickets for 2021 are now on sale. You can get them by visiting the Autumn Colors Express website.