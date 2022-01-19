Dave Tolliver files for re-election to County Commission

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver filed for re-election to the County Commission.

Tolliver is in his second term and was re-elected Commission President at the beginning of this year. He said he is prioritizing water and sewer projects across the county and pursuing his goal of bringing public water to 98 percent of Raleigh County. Tolliver said he hopes those improvements will bring more jobs to the area.

“It is hard to get a company to come in and offer jobs if you do not have infrastructure and of course that is why we are working on water and sewer projects so hard,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver will face two challengers in the Republican Primary on May 10, 2022. Daniel Hall and Lucy Lester also filed to run against Tolliver.