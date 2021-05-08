Davis Stuart hosts 5th Annual Horse Show

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– It is not yet time for the State Fair of West Virginia but the fairgrounds were busy on Saturday, May 8, 2021 as many got the chance to show off their horses.

This is the fifth year of the Horse Show which is hosted by Davis Stuart. Davis Stuart is a therapeutic residential facility for kids between the ages of 12 to 18.

Matt Evans is the Marketing and Development Coordinator for the organization. He said all the proceeds made today go towards their equine program.

“It is important to us because of our equine program is the more popular programs that we have its really good for the kids to experience of taking care of the horses and learning horsemanship and it teaches all kids of things,” Evans said.