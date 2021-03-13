Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Aaron Halstead is a Firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department. He said not only is this the perfect time to spring your clocks forward, but serves as a reminder to check the batteries on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Monday would be fine, or Sunday to check your batteries and test all of the smoke detectors in your house, and CO detectors as well,” Halstead said.



Halstead said it is important to make sure all of your detectors are working in the house. You can do that by pressing and holding the test button.

After a few seconds, you should hear a loud siren from the detector, if the sound is weak or you hear nothing at all, you should replace your batteries.