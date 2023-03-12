BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Daylight saving time first began in the US back in 1918 in an effort to save on energy costs during the First World War.

It then returned during World War 2, after which, states could decide when to begin daylight saving time themselves. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 removed state’s ability to have different start times for daylight saving time.

Here in the Mountain State, the opinions on Daylight Saving Time differ wildly.

“I like daylight and when they take it away, it just gets dark too soon in the winter,” said Bill Aultman. “But I look forward to it, only simply because the days get longer and I have more time to do my stuff during the day time.”

Dustin Deans said he likes daylight saving time because he gets to spend more time outisde with his daughter after work.

He said the tradeoff to get extra light at the end of the day is worth it, but losing the hour of sleep is hard.

“It sucks, but it is what it is,” said Deans. “You got to sacrifice something to get something in return.”

For Aultman, who is a retired Fedex driver, he has experience dealing with one of daylight saving time’s biggest drawbacks.

“I know it used to before I retired,” said Aultman. “I would have to drive in the dark a lot, going to work and coming back. it reduces visibility, its more hazardous.”

In recent years, there has been a push to make daylight saving time permanent, both at the state and federal level, but no state law can be passed until it’s passed at the federal level, where several bills have stalled.

For now, remember to set your clocks an hour ahead tonight and go to bed early to make up for the lost hour of sleep.

