Deadline to apply for CARES ACT funding quickly approaching

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The deadline to apply for the CARES ACT is quickly approaching. Businesses have until December 15, 2020 to turn in their application.

In Raleigh County, businesses can call county commission for help on filling out the application. Commission President, Dave Tolliver, said the money they received so far is a financial lifeline to the county.

“We have spent over a $100 thousand on plexiglass…and it’s really paid off,” Tolliver said. “Because fortunately in the last month or so, no clerks in the courthouse or judicial building have contracted COVID.”

Tolliver said they spent some of the money on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for businesses around the county and plan on buying more in the future.