Deadline to apply for CARES ACT funding quickly approaching

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The deadline to apply for the CARES ACT is quickly approaching. Businesses have until December 15, 2020 to turn in their application.

In Raleigh County, businesses can call county commission for help on filling out the application. Commission President, Dave Tolliver, said the money they received so far is a financial lifeline to the county.

“We have spent over a $100 thousand on plexiglass…and it’s really paid off,” Tolliver said. “Because fortunately in the last month or so, no clerks in the courthouse or judicial building have contracted COVID.”

Tolliver said they spent some of the money on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for businesses around the county and plan on buying more in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News