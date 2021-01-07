Deadline to apply for FAFSA quickly approaching

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The deadline for students to apply for financial aid is quickly approaching.

College administrators are urging high school seniors and returning college students to complete their free FAFSA application as soon as possible.

JoAnn Ross, the financial manager at WVU Tech, said government funding runs on a first come first serve basis. This means the earlier you complete your application, there is a greater chance for students to get more money for college.

“With federal aid, some schools only get limited amount of funding, and campus based aid, federal aid. So the sooner you apply the better your chances are for getting some campus based aid,” Ross said.

The deadline to complete FAFS will be March 1, 2021. For more information, visit their website.