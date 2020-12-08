CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The deadline to apply for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is next week.

Jeremy Smith is the Program Director for West Virginia Navigators, a company that offers help with applications for Health Insurance Marketplace. He said thousands of West Virginians lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately losing their health insurance.

“The Affordable Care Act, the Health Insurance Marketplace, it gives people an option to be able to get coverage,” Smith said. “If you can’t get health insurance through your job, or Medicare, or Medicaid, or through the VA, this is a great option for you.”

Smith said eight in 10 people who apply for Health Insurance Marketplace qualify for financial assistance.

The deadline to apply for Health Insurance Marketplace is Dec. 15, 2020.