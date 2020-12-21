Deadline to apply for virtual learning in Fayette County approaching

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– If your student still wants to sign up for virtual learning, listen up! The deadline for students to apply for virtual school in Fayette County is quickly approaching.

Superintendent Gary Hough told 59News registration does NOT roll over, meaning if you are previously enrolled in the fall semester, you must reapply for the spring semester.

“We are going to do a couple more announcements to try and get that out to parents to remind them please they have to sign up,” Hough said.



The deadline to apply for the upcoming semester is Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 by 4 p.m.

