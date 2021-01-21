Deadline to send virtual students back to school nears in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Parents of Wyoming County students have a narrow window to get their kids back in the classroom.

The deadline to send their virtual students back to in-person instruction for the second semester is 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Wyoming County Schools’ second semester will begin the following Tuesday.

A request form must be filled out in order to be dropped from the virtual program. Once the form is filled out, someone from the Wyoming County Board of Education will be in contact to discuss the student’s return.

This form is to only be filled out if the student is currently enrolled in West Virginia Virtual School. If your household has multiple virtual students looking to return to school, a separate form must be completed for each.

Parents wishing to enroll their child as a virtual student must call the Wyoming County Board of Education at (304) 732-6262.