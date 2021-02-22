Dean of WVSOM to retire once school year finishes

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), Craig Boisvert, D.O., FACOFP, will be retiring once the school year is over in June.

Boisvert is retiring after spending more than three decades with the medical school in Lewisburg, and has called the Mountain State home for more than 33 years.

“West Virginia reminds me a great deal of where I grew up. The state is rural, as is Vermont, and the medical need is great. Lewisburg is a great place to live. The people here have been very welcoming and it is now where I have lived the majority of my life,” Boisvert said.

Doctor Boisvert began his career at WVSOM as a faculty member and a family physician for 25 years at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic. Five years later, he was chosen to serve as chair for the school’s family practice section for nearly a decade. Before taking over as Dean, Boisvert would become the chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences.

“I would have been happy finishing my career in that position,” he said. “You are truly part of the faculty, yet you have the ear of the administration and have the ability to make changes in the curriculum and in the direction of the department while having the opportunity to mentor junior faculty and help them advance their careers.”

Almost seven years ago, Boisvert was appointed Dean of the medical school. The daily duties of this position of power range from supervising faculty and students to managing the budget. Through his time at WVSOM, Boisvert helped expand the school’s Statewide Campus system. The system consists of seven regions across the state where third and fourth-year medical students complete their clinical rotations in participating West Virginia hospitals and clinics.

“When I first arrived, the school was on a shoestring budget. Now the school is financially stable, with state-of-the-art instructional technology. As the school has matured, so has its research and outreach programs. The other notable difference is the number of alumni. Each year, continuing education programs for alumni become larger and it is great to see so many former students and learn of their successes and know that WVSOM has played a large part in them,” Boisvert said.