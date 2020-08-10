DECA Club sells parking spots to Graham High School Seniors

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — While senior year is looking different for students all over the country, one local high school is trying to keep things as normal as possible.

The DECA club at Graham High School will be selling parking spaces to seniors on August 10 and 11, 2020. DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America.

Seniors will then be able to decorate their parking spaces with their friends while maintaining social distancing. Dee Shoemaker, a marketing teacher at Graham High School, said the money raised will go to the DECA club.

“I think it’ll be great for the kids to come back and to realize that it’s going to be okay and we’ll get back into some kind normal routine, even if it’s different than their used to,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker told 59News they sold more than 40 parking spaces Monday. Students can paint their spots on Thursday, August 13, 2020. If the event gets rained out, students will be able to paint on Saturday, August 15, 2020.