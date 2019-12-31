December 31 marks last day of split hunting season for deer and bear

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Tuesday, December 31, 2019 marked the last day of slit hunting seasons for deer and bear.

After December 31, people can no longer hunt antler-less deer with a bow, or crossbow. It is also the final day bears can be hunted with guns.

If you still want to hit the hunting grounds, Owner of Cardinal Pawnbrokers & Sporting Goods, Michael Crook, said small game is not off limits yet.

“Small game will be in until the end of Febraury, rabbit and squirrel” Crook said. “Then there is a limited three day hunt on January 9 through January 12 for primitive hunting long bow and re-curves and side lock muzzle loaders.”

If you still need to get a kill checked, you have 72 hours from when it was killed or 24 hours from the close of this respective season. Game must be checked using one of three methods. That includes going online, over the phone, or by visiting a licensed agent.