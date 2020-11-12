Dedication held for Nation’s first Anti-Vaping Barn

LERONA, WV (WVNS ) –The Nation’s first Quit Vaping Barn was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The week was also red ribbon week and officials thought it was the perfect week to recognize the message.

Drug Free Community Coordinator, Candace Harless, said there were also resources available to help people stop vaping.

“It’s really good to have this kind of information out there just so people know that there is a way to quit and there are help lines to call just to get tips and how to start on your journey of quitting,” Harless said.

The barn can be seen from Route 20 near Athens in Mercer County.