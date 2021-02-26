Deep cleaning still priority while students return to in-person learning full time

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this week, the West Virginia State Board of Education voted to allow students back into the classroom five days a week.

When schools were on the blended learning plan, they had one day to deep clean the building. Assistant Principal at Beckley Stratton Middle School, Bethany Stafford, said they are treating every day like a deep cleaning day with students in the building.

“Our custodians are doing extra shifts. They have Oxivir they are using to sanitize commonly touched areas such as bathroom handles, door knobs to classrooms, lockers, stairwells,” Stafford said.

On Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, Beckely Stratton Middle will have around 600 students in the hallways and classrooms. Teachers like Emily Pettry and Lisa Shrewberry said they are excited, but a little nervous.

“So I am a little anxious, but I’m also excited to get to see everybody together instead of just having a few kids here and there, getting to see how they interact together, and hopefully can get more out of being together,” Pettry said.

“It’ll kind of be like the first day again where you’re sort of figuring out personalities, figuring out who can work with whom, and who you might have to watch out for,” Shrewsberry said.

Masks will be worn at all times while students are in school, and they will be asked to social distance as much as possible with signs reminding them throughout the hallways. Stafford wants to remind parents even in the small space of a classroom, they will do all they can to keep everyone safe.

“Teachers also have bottles of oxivir in their classroom to clean desks,” Stafford said. “Each teacher has sanitizer that we have provided them and we have a lot of extra sanitizer in reserve for whenever they run out of that.”