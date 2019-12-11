Deer seen with Halloween decoration stuck on its head

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — People around the Glade Springs area of Raleigh County are treated to a strange sight.

A deer was caught on camera with what appears to be a pumpkin-shaped Halloween bucket stuck on its head. It was first seen Friday, December 6, but has been spotted several other times.

Officials tried unsuccessfully to catch it and remove the bucket. Todd Dowdy, a wildlife biologist, said if the bucket is not removed, it could be fatal for the deer.

“The main concern is dehydration and starvation because the way the bucket is positioned, he can’t feed and he can’t drink, so eventually he’s gonna dehydrate or starve if he can’t get the bucket off on his own,” Dowdy explained.

Dowdy said one of the main reasons they are willing to interfere in this situation is that it comes from a man-made problem.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Thousands donated to Toys For Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands donated to Toys For Tots"

Halloween decoration stuck on deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween decoration stuck on deer"

Princeton city hall building unique new feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton city hall building unique new feature"

Newly renovated fitness center opens in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly renovated fitness center opens in Raleigh County"

Local high school holding fundraiser for Raleigh County Humane Society

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local high school holding fundraiser for Raleigh County Humane Society"

Stratton Elementary could be getting makeover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stratton Elementary could be getting makeover"