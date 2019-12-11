Deer seen with Halloween decoration stuck on its head

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — People around the Glade Springs area of Raleigh County are treated to a strange sight.

A deer was caught on camera with what appears to be a pumpkin-shaped Halloween bucket stuck on its head. It was first seen Friday, December 6, but has been spotted several other times.

Officials tried unsuccessfully to catch it and remove the bucket. Todd Dowdy, a wildlife biologist, said if the bucket is not removed, it could be fatal for the deer.

“The main concern is dehydration and starvation because the way the bucket is positioned, he can’t feed and he can’t drink, so eventually he’s gonna dehydrate or starve if he can’t get the bucket off on his own,” Dowdy explained.

Dowdy said one of the main reasons they are willing to interfere in this situation is that it comes from a man-made problem.