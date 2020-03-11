Delegate Porterfield loses suit blaming Indiana bar for blindness

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WVNS) — The Indiana Supreme Court overturned a decision in a lawsuit filed by West Virginia Delegate Eric Porterfield blaming an Indiana bar for his blindness.

According to court documents, a fight broke out in the parking lot of Cavanaugh’s Sports Bar & Eatery back in December 2006. The exact details of the incident are unclear, but Eric Porterfield sustained injuries that left him blind.

Porterfield sued the bar for negligence. He argued the fight was foreseeable because police were called to the bar five times between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the year before the clash to respond to fights in the parking area.

An original ruling from a lower court ruled in favor of Porterfield. That verdict was overturned by the Indiana Supreme Court in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Indiana law requires landowners to “take reasonable precautions to protect inviteess from foreseeable criminal attack,” as cited in a 2016 case Rogers v. Martin. An opinion written by Justice Massa states because the fight was unforeseeable, the duty of Cavanaugh’s to protect Porterfield did not apply in this scenario.

A dissenting opinion was written by Justice Goff. Both opinions can be read below: