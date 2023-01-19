CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new house bill proposal calls to legalize marijuana in West Virginia.

House Bill 2091 would legalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for adults aged 21 years or older. The bill would include a special tax on marijuana to bring more revenue to the Mountain State.

Delegate Danielle Walker (D- Monongailia) said this could also improve childcare in the state.

“We will be able to fully fund our state insurance of PEIA,” said Walker. “We will be able to assist funding more projects for infrastructure, including childcare. West Virginia has a childcare dessert.”

Delegate Walker said she is also working on another cannabis proposal for the future.

House Bill 2091, however, currently awaits approval from the House of Delegates Health & Human Resources Committee.