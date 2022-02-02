Delivery driver shortage hitting restaurants hard

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A nationwide delivery driver shortage is hitting restaurants hard.

Eddie Lilley operates the Papa Johns on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. He said his restaurant is severely understaffed, especially when it comes to delivery drivers.

The restaurant has even had to switch to carry-out only on their busiest days. A decision Lilley said really hurts their bottom line, especially with big delivery days like the Big Game coming up next weekend.

“We don’t have the manpower to… From last year to this year, we don’t have enough manpower to do what we’re going to do,” said Lilley. “So the wait time’s going to be longer… The quality… You know, we’re going to do our best.”

Lilley said two years ago, he would keep as many as twenty drivers on staff at a time. But now, he feels lucky to have ten.

One of those drivers is Eliana Gilson. She said every night around the dinner rush, she feels the pressure that not having enough drivers puts on Papa Johns.

“Very chaotic. Very chaotic,” said Gilson. “People are coming in and out all the time. Drivers are coming in and out all the time. And a lot of times we’re late because there’s not that many people.”

Lilley said he’s tried raising driver pay and adding perks to entice more people to come deliver for Papa Johns, but no matter what he’s tried, he feels like for some reason most people just don’t want to work.

“That’s the biggest thing nowadays is just getting people to come to work,” Lilley told 59 News. “It doesn’t matter how much you pay them or whatever. Everybody across the board is having a hard time just getting employees. No matter what they’re getting paid, you’ve got all these different pay scales and they’re still struggling to get people. Bonuses, things like that and they still don’t want to get out and work.”