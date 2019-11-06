Democrats capture control of the General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Democrats seized the state legislature on Tuesday night in a hotly contested off-off year election that had all 140 seats in the General Assembly on the ballot.

With Gov. Ralph Northam (D) already in the governor’s mansion, the Democrats’ big night gives the party control of the state government for the first time in over two decades.

Republicans held a slight majority in the Senate and House of Delegates when the night began but high voter turnout, seen typically as a sign of Democratic enthusiasm, was reported in several counties.

Gov. Northam released a statement following the announcement.

Tonight, the ground has shifted in Virginia government. The voters have spoken, and they have elected landmark Democratic majorities in both the Senate and the House of Delegates. I am proud of my fellow Democrats and inspired by our shared victory. Since I took office two years ago, we have made historic progress as a Commonwealth. Tonight, Virginians made it clear they want us to continue building on that progress. They want us to defend the rights of women, LGBTQ Virginians, immigrant communities, and communities of color. They want us to increase access to a world-class education for every child, and make sure no one is forced to go bankrupt because they or a family member gets sick. They want us to invest in clean energy and take bold action to combat climate change. And they want us to finally pass commonsense gun safety legislation, so no one has to fear being hurt or killed while at school, at work, or at their place of worship. I look forward to working with our new Democratic majority to make these priorities a reality. Together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive, and more just Commonwealth.” GOV. RALPH NORTHAM

Kirk Cox, who won his reelection bid, also released a statement following the announcement of the results. Cox, who has served in the House for nearly 30 years, will no longer be House Speaker.