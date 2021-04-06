Demolition begins on jail behind Greenbrier County Courthouse

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Progress is still being made on the Greenbrier County Courthouse renovations. Demolition started on the jail on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

President of the Greenbrier County Commission Lowell Rose, told 59News this demolition is phase one of the renovations. He said contractors are taking the walls down and cleaning out the basement. They are leaving the foundation from the ground level through the basement, but eventually, that will go too.

“They’ll dig that out and actually dig down a little lower and that’s where those drainage pipes, or containment system, will be and then, it’ll be parking area above it,” Rose said.

“The next step will be to begin the bid process for the general contractor and we will work with our architects and whoever the winning contractor would be with the bid to begin the next phase,” Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher said.

Tincher said those next steps are going to be the removal of the foundation from the jail demolition. She added during this process and throughout the courthouse renovations, the building should not be closed to the public.