BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting their semi-annual Denim for a Difference event!

From March 21- 25, 2022, local businesses, organizations, and, schools have the chance to team up with the United Way and allow their employees and students the opportunity to get decked out on denim for a good cause.

Prices to participate range from $5 for one denim day, $10 for three days, and $15 for the whole week.

All proceeds will go toward the United Way and the local organizations they partner with.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the fall of last year from when everyone was at home during the Covid shutdown,” Executive Director Trena Dacal said. “We saw about 40 businesses participate in the fall, we hope to increase the number to 50 or 60 here in the spring.”

There’s still time for businesses to register before the dress-down days! To get involved contact the United Way.