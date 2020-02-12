DEPUTIES: 2 arrested after drugs found in reach of child

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two people are facing several charges after deputies found a stolen gun, and drugs within reach of a child inside their apartment.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were trying to serve a civil document at the Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill on Tuesday, February 12, 2020.

Deputies saw drug paraphernalia inside the apartment and searched it. Deputies found several drugs inside of the home within reach of a child. Several guns and ammunition were also found, one was found stolen from Michigan.

Rocky Goodell, of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Gross child neglect creating risk of serious injury, eight counts of Prohibited person in possession of firearm, Receiving stolen property, and Conspiracy.

Tressa Strunk, of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy, and Gross child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury.

Strunk and Goodell are now in the Southern Regional Jail.