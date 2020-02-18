DEPUTIES: Arrest made after man shot in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail after allegedly shooting another man at a home in Raleigh County.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies were called to Raleigh General Hospital Monday, February 17, 2020, to take a report from an alleged shooting victim.

The victim told deputies David Walker shot him at a home on Cohen Street.

Deputies found Walker at his home and the pistol used in the crime. Walker told deputies he pulled out his pistol during an argument. He said he pulled the trigger once the argument escalated, and the victim approached him.

While deputies were at Walker’s home questioning him about the shooting, they found methamphetamine, heroin, digital scales, and baggies. The drugs were valued at $1,600.

Walker is charged with Attempted first degree murder, Malicious wounding, and Possession with the intent to deliver, and Conspiracy.

