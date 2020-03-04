Deputies arrest man for reportedly shooting dog

NALLEN, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Deputies arrested a man for shooting a dog.

Michael Redman turned himself in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He reportedly shot a dog in Nallen area for unjustifiable purposes. The dog is being treated at the New River Humane Society.

Deputies also discovered Redman was not allowed to have a gun because of a prior felony conviction. He was charged with Cruelty to Animals, Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms and Discharging a Firearm Within 500 feet of a Dwelling. His bond was set at $15,000.