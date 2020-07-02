Deputies ask for help identifying suspects in connection to theft at Rural King

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two men in connection to a shoplifting investigation. The incident took place on June 29, 2020 at the Rural King Store at the Crossroads Mall around 2:45 p.m.

The first man was wearing sandals. Deputies believe he selected a pair of boots from the shelf and placed the shoes on his feet. He allegedly placed his sandals back in the box, put the box back on the shelf, and walked out of the store with the unpaid merchandise on his feet.

Around 8 p.m. the same day, another man allegedly came into the store wearing shorts and sandals. According to deputies, this man also selected a pair of boots from the shelf, placed his scandals in the box, and put the box back on the shelf. He allegedly walked out of the store with the unpaid merchandise on his feet.

Anyone who recognizes either of the men or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Jason L. Redden at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP.

