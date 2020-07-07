Deputies asking for help with theft investigation in Greenbrier Couny

SAM BLACK, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in a theft investigation.

Deputies said the theft is thought to have happened in early June, but the owners noticed their stuff was missing Tuesday, June 23, 2020 on Old Pike Road in Greenbrier County.

The items stolen were reported as being an old style bicycle, a race car fire suppression system, a racing tachometer as well as the interior from a 1996 Chevrolet Beretta, which is red. The owners said some of these items are fairly unique and would be easily recognized.

The victims of this theft are offering a $500 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you happen to know where these items might be located or know who took them, and feel inclined to do so, please contact Sgt. C.R. Smith at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).