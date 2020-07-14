Deputies asking for information following vandalism complaints in Fayette County

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for any information related to a string of vandalism complaints.

Deputies are investigating several incidents that occurred between Adena Village and Montgomery sometime late Sunday, July 12, 2020 and into early Monday, July 13, 2020. The incidents involved numerous vehicles and homes that were spray painted with vulgarities.

Deputies ask if anyone has any camera footage in these areas of suspicious people or activities during this time frame please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.