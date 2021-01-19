Deputies cracking down on drug arrests in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A new officer with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is helping sniff out drugs and take them off the streets.

Chief Deputy Mark Shelton told 59News, the majority of the traffic stops are McDowell County locals. He said the drugs found are nothing new to the county. However, the department has a new K-9 officer.

Shelton said the K-9 is finding more drugs during these traffic stops while deputies increase patrols in high drug areas.

“The more patrols that we’re going in the high drug areas in the county are resulting in us making these stops and seizing the drugs that we are,” said Shelton.



Shelton said the majority of what they find includes meth, crack cocaine, and prescription drugs.