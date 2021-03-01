Deputies investigate deadly train accident in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man was killed after he was hit by a train during the early hours of the morning on Monday, March 1, 2021. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

The incident happened on West Virginia Route 61 about 1.5 to two miles outside Oak Hill, WV in the direction of Montgomery. There is no information on what led to the accident.

Deputies worked throughout the night to find the body. There is no word on the identity of the victim at this time.

59News is following the case and will bring you more information as it becomes available.