UPDATE: Assistant Prosecutor explains possible charges following inappropriate video investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 6:00p.m. UPDATE: An investigation is underway after reports of a female posting videos of herself on the internet doing inappropriate activities in local public settings, including grocery stores. The names of the stores involved are not being released. 59News spoke with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, he said while details are limited he wants to let the public know they should not be afraid to go grocery shopping.

“They need to be certain that those food items are safe and that there is no risk of catching anything or that they are buying any product that is in any way is unsanitary or unsafe,” Parsons said.

Parsons said while this investigation is ongoing, the deputies main priority is public safety. He said the suspect could face misdemeanors if charges are filed. However, Parsons could not comment on what those specific charges would be.

“I don’t know all the facts but the allegations as I generally understand them would be misdemeanor crimes. I’m not aware of any felony that is applicable, if there is one someone would have to educate me and show me that, but I think your looking at a misdemeanor crime which means its punishable to up to a year in jail and typically a fine.”

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County deputies are looking into numerous reports of alleged inappropriate and explicit activity by a woman in public.

Investigators said the information they recently received involved a woman posting videos of such conduct, including in a local grocery store. They did not disclose which grocery store, but said they identified the woman in question.

As of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, no further details into the criminal investigation were released.

