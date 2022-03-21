OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a man reported missing in the Oak Hill area.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, said Joel Young, 28, was last seen on Saturday, March 19, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. He was leaving his home on Meadow Fork School Road.

Young is described as 6 foot tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Young is also missing his right arm below the elbow and his left middle finger. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.