Deputies looking for suspect after armed robbery in Fairlea

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A suspect wanted in an armed robbery investigation is on the run in Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said a man walked into Lewies in Fairlea, Tuesday, August 18, around 8:30p.m. The suspect, identified as Jerome Taron King, 23 from White Sulphur Springs, had a gun and demanded the employee put all of the money inside a bag. The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a black face mask, maroon shirt, and khaki shorts.

Deputies believe King left on foot after getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. A K-9 searched the area and tracked his scent, but later lost it.

King is known to have recently lived in White Sulphur Springs. Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634, the Greenbrier County 911Center at 304-647-7911, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-673-9205.