Deputies looking for three missing teens in Fayette County

BECKWITH, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three teenagers who may have run away.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, four teens ran away from the New River Ranch facility on Friday, August 7, 2020. Not long after they ran away, one of them returned. Fridley said all were last seen in pajamas.

Katherin Barnett, Carysma Dikty, and James Hash are still missing.

Barnett is 15-years-old, 5’7″ and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Dikty is 16-years-old with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5’3″ and weighs roughly 115 pounds.

Hash is 18-years-old with blue eyes and short, blonde hair. He is 5’8 and weighs 160 pounds.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is working to get pictures of Dikty and Hash.

If you have any information about their location, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”