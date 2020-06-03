DEPUTIES: Man arrested after several law enforcement badges, handcuffs found following car crash

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man in Mercer County is facing charges after deputies found drugs and several law enforcement badges on him after he crashed his car.

Court documents state deputies were called to a home in Princeton on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 for a single car accident. Deputies said the car crashed through a wooden fence, a concrete retaining wall, and the front porch.

Deputies found Jeffery Trail inside the car and said he appeared to be under the influence of some sort of drug. After searching Trail, a handgun, syringe, Immigration and Customs Enforcement or “ICE” badge, and marijuana were found. After searching the car deputies, found “FBI” and “special police” badges as well.

According to a criminal complaint, Trail told deputies he needed his tools secured that were in a tool box in his car.After getting a search warrant for the tool box, deputies found meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, plastic bags, handcuffs, FBI badge, a glass cylinder with an unknown white powder, glass cylinder with meth, electronic scale, and Oxycodone.

Trail was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver, DUI with Drugs, and Impersonating a Police Officer.