Deputies need help finding suspects in hunting camp burglary

CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding two people involved in a burglary.

According to deputies, the reported burglary happened at a hunting cabin in Crawley. They believe the pair broke into the cabin between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 3.

The suspects reportedly took a shotgun, two crossbows, and several other items. They were caught on the homeowner’s security camera.

If you know the people in the pictures or received any of the stolen items, contact Deputy Jesse Kelley at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634, the Rupert Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 392-6320, or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.