LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — An investigation is under way after a report of shots fired in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in just after 8a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 near Monroe Draft and Organ Cave.

State troopers said a woman is in custody and a male victim was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with 59News as we learn more.