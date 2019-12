MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) -- A former West Virginia state trooper has been acquitted of charges related to the 2018 beating of a teenager during a traffic stop.

A federal judge issued the verdict Monday following an October bench trial for ex-Trooper Michael Kennedy of Morgantown. Kennedy was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment accused Kennedy of using excessive force resulting in bodily injury.