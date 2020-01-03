Raleigh County Deputies search for people involved in car accident

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Deputies are looking for the people involved in an early morning car accident.

Raleigh County dispatchers told 59News the call came in just before 4 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Investigators found a car crashed into a utility pole on Scott Ridge Road in Beaver. There was blood found inside the car, but no people. It is unclear how many people were in the car at the time of the accident.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

