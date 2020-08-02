Deputies search for suspects involve in shoplifting incident

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help finding two suspects involved in a shoplifting incident. Deputies believed these subjects shown in the pictures are related to a shoplifting incident at the Dollar General Store in Mount Hope.
According to deputies, the pair was driving a white car and may be from the Meadow Bridge area. If you have any information about the two you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.
