Deputies search for suspects involve in shoplifting incident

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)-- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to warned consumers to watch for identity theft due to COVID-19. Smartphones, tablets and gaming devices poses an increased risk of identity theft by way of apps and social networks.

AG Morrisey advises parents and guardians to sit down with children and discuss the dangers of talking to strangers and giving out personal information.

“A lot of kids right now are spending more time online, so you want to make sure that there are adequate security mechanisms and that your passwords are up to date,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Also, talk to your kids about the potential for abuse of social media. A lot of people are going to try to befriend a child online, lure them in, and get them to give their password or some personal, identifiable information.”

The Attorney General also offers these tips: