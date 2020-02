CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a unanimous vote, the State Senate approved a prescription drug transparency bill, aimed at lowering prices. If it becomes law, any pharmaceutical company selling drugs in West Virginia will have to provide the state auditor a detailed list of what it costs to produce the drug, what they’re selling it for, and what is the profit margin. It all goes in a computer data base the public will be able to access. The goal is to stop price gouging by drug makers.

“We hear from members every day about the difficult decisions they have to make, to either purchase their prescription drugs or pay their utility bills, or go to the grocery store and get groceries. So it’s a very difficult decision for them and a financial hardship on them,” said Gaylene Miller, State Director, AARP West Virginia.