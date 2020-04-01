Deputies searching for missing Fayette County man

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man.

Sterling Drought is 50-years-old and is from the Gauley Bridge area. According to the sheriff’s department, Drought showed up at the Mount Olive Correction Center and Jail for work on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, but he did not go inside.

Deputies believe he may be in a white 2010 Ford F-250 with a white topper and a Florida license plate. Deputies also believe Drought has a history of depression and suicidal thoughts.

If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.