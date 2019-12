FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing woman.

Cassandra Covey was last seen in November 2019. She is from the Fairdale area of Raleigh County.

According to deputies, Covey is 36-years-old. She is 5’2″ with burgundy hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s department at (304)-255-9300.