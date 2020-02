MEADOW CREEK, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

Ronald V. Smith was last seen at his home in Meadow Creek on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He is 67-years-old with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8′ and weighs 135 pounds.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s department at (304)-466-7111.