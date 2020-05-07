Deputies seek person of interest in Tazewell County murder

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A murder in the Tannersville area of Tazewell County has deputies searching for a person of interest. The man is also wanted for questioning in a malicious wounding case in the Thompson Valley area.

Deputies are looking for Gabriel Layne Perry. He is a person of interest in both investigations. Perry was last known to live in Saltville, Virginia.

Anyone with information on Perry’s location is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-0645 or 276-385-1240. Deputies said the public is advised not to approach Mr. Perry and take extreme caution if they see him.