Deputies seek person of interest in Tazewell County murder

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A murder in the Tannersville area of Tazewell County has deputies searching for a person of interest. The man is also wanted for questioning in a malicious wounding case in the Thompson Valley area.

Deputies are looking for Gabriel Layne Perry. He is a person of interest in both investigations. Perry was last known to live in Saltville, Virginia.

Anyone with information on Perry’s location is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-0645 or 276-385-1240. Deputies said the public is advised not to approach Mr. Perry and take extreme caution if they see him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News