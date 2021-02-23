Deputies: Two arrested after apparent drug trafficking operation uncovered

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — An accidental shooting investigation leads to arrests into an apparent drug trafficking operation.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting involving juveniles back in December of 2020. The incident happened in the Mill Creek Road area of Mt Hope. Fridley said a juvenile was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

Throughout the course of the investigation, deputies reportedly uncovered a large scale drug trafficking operation at the home. The suspects, Craig Webster and Angela Webster were staying there. Investigators found large amounts of heroin as well as guns. Fridley said there was evidence of interstate trafficking between the area and Detroit, Michigan.

At the time of the incident, seven juveniles were in the home and under the care of the suspects. Both are charged with seven counts Gross Child Neglect and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony