Deputies use spike strips in chase near Richwood, WV

RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A chase in Nicholas County lands two people in jail on drug charges. Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Richwood Police at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Sgt. M.Z Dietz with the sheriff’s department used spike strips to disable the vehicle which was in a chase with Richwood Police Officers. Sgt. Dietz then joined the pursuit. It ended in the Craigsville area.

The driver, Travis McCourt, 25, of Webster Springs, WV is charges with DUI, Fleeing while DUI, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy. Sabrina Ward, 25, who is also from Webster Springs, is also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy.

McCourt is being held on a $35,000 bond. Ward’s bond is set at $20,000. They are being held in the Central Regional Jail.