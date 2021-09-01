Deputies: Warrant issued after woman seriously injures someone while reportedly driving impaired

ECCLES, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a woman who reportedly seriously injured someone after a crash.

Deputies told 59News Jennifer Lester was involved in a car accident in Eccles, Raleigh County, on July 11th, 2020. Lester crashed into a car driven by Donna Sue Cherry of Chester, VA. Deputies said Cherry was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Following an investigation, deputies believed Lester was impaired at the time of the crash and unable to safely operate a car.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jennifer Lester. She is charged with DUI causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Ann Lester is asked to contact the

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP